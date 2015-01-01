Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Childhood eye morbidity is a great public health problem, especially in low-income countries. This study aimed to determine the economic burden of childhood ocular morbidity on attending tertiary hospitals in Bangladesh. This study also assessed the catastrophic health expenditure (CHE) for childhood ocular morbidity in Bangladesh.



METHODS: A cross-sectional mixed method was used for this study from April to October 2023 at two tertiary hospitals in Bangladesh, one government-funded and one private. Face-to-face interviews using a semi-structured quantitative questionnaire with the caregivers/parents and in-depth interviews (IDIs) were conducted among the same respondents of these two hospitals, and a workshop was conducted with the stakeholders during the study period.



RESULTS: This was the first study in Bangladesh to determine the cost of pediatric ocular morbidity. Among 335 patients, the total median direct cost at a single time was 3740 ± 18,285 BDT (34 ± 166.2 USD) at the government hospital and 7300 ± 40,630 BDT (66.36 ± 369.36 USD) at the private hospital. The disease-specific median overall cost from diagnosis of the disease was 65,000 BDT (591 USD) for squint, 50,000 BDT (454.54 USD) for cataract, and 30,000 BDT (272.72 USD) for eye injury. Almost 90% of the caregivers/parents faced CHE due to different pediatric ocular morbidity.



CONCLUSIONS: These cost estimates can be used as an initial basis for financial decisions that aim to enhance access to care, management, and follow-up of children with ocular morbidity. These cost estimates also offer helpful information for organizational and financial sustainability initiatives. Policymakers can consider serious immediate interventions for securing ocular health services in Bangladesh and prevent families from CHE.

