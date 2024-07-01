Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBIs) necessitates a rapid and comprehensive medical response to minimize secondary brain injury and reduce mortality. Emergency medical services (EMS) clinicians serve a critical role in the management of prehospital TBI, responding during an initial phase of care with significant impact on patient outcomes. We used versions two and three of the Brain Trauma Foundation (BTF) Prehospital Guidelines for the Management of Traumatic Brain Injury and the NASEMSO National Model Clinical Guidelines to determine key elements for a TBI prehospital protocol and included common factors across sources such as recommendations concerning patient monitoring, hypoxia, hypotension, hyperventilation, cerebral herniation, airway management, hyperosmolar therapy, and transport destination. We then conducted a cross-sectional evaluation of publicly available statewide EMS clinical protocols in the US to determine the degree of alignment with national guidelines. We calculated descriptive statistics for each factor in the state protocols. Despite adoption of some evidence-based recommendations for a standard approach to the prehospital management of patients with TBI, we found significant variability in statewide EMS treatment protocols for management of severe TBI, especially in the recommended frequency of patient reassessment and for the management of suspected herniation. Most statewide protocols provided guidance regarding oxygenation, ventilation, and blood pressure management that aligned with evidence-based guidelines. While most protocols did address management of oxygenation and ventilation, one in four protocols had no specific guidance for managing hypoxia and only 31% of protocols recommended avoiding hyperventilation. For the management of suspected cerebral herniation, over half of statewide protocols recommended hyperventilation, whereas only 31% explicitly advised against hyperventilation regardless of TBI severity. Interestingly, 94% of protocols do not mention the use of hyperosmolar therapy for TBI patients, neither recommending use or avoidance of hyperosmolar therapy. In conclusion, we found inconsistent adoption of national recommendations in available statewide protocols for prehospital TBI management. We identified significant gaps and variation in statewide protocols regarding patient monitoring and reassessment, as well as in several key areas of severe TBI management.

