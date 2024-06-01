SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Webster CS. Br. J. Anaesth. 2024; 133(3): 491-493.

(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)

10.1016/j.bja.2024.06.006

39127483

The reporting of incidents has a long association with safety in healthcare and anaesthesia, yet many incident reporting systems substantially under-report critical events. Better understanding the underlying reasons for low levels of critical incident reporting can allow such factors to be addressed systematically to arrive at a better reporting culture. However, new forms of automation in anaesthesia also provide powerful new approaches to be adopted in the future.


Humans; Anesthesiology; artificial intelligence; patient safety; natural language processing; Quality Improvement; *Artificial Intelligence; *Patient Safety; *Automation; *Risk Management/methods; Anesthesia/standards/methods; critical incident reporting

