Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess burn injury knowledge and its predictors among reproductive-age women attending an urban and a semi-rural hospital in Northwest Nigeria DESIGN: A descriptive cross-sectional study SETTING: It was conducted in the general and paediatric outpatient clinics of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano (urban setting) and the general outpatient, paediatric outpatient and antenatal clinics of Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu (semi-rural setting). PARTICIPANT: In 2021, 362 women aged 18-44 years were randomly selected from clinic attendees over six weeks. Of them, 217 were from the urban hospital. Data regarding their sociodemographic characteristics and knowledge of burn injuries was collected using a pretested, semi-structured interviewer-administered questionnaire. OUTCOME MEASURE: Knowledge of burn injuries RESULTS: About 83.4 %, 77.1 % and 77.6 % of respondents had adequate general, primary prevention and overall knowledge of burn injuries, respectively. Their mean overall knowledge score was 18.6 out of 24, but only 55.5 % had adequate first-aid knowledge. The study sites did not significantly differ in burns first-aid, prevention and overall knowledge scores. However, urban respondents were more ignorant about the cause of burns and knew that burn injuries could be fatal. More semi-rural respondents knew that flames and chemicals cause burn injuries. Predictors of overall knowledge were age, educational level, number of children in their household, previously seeing a burn-injured child, and primary source of burns-related information.



CONCLUSIONS: The proportion of respondents with adequate overall burn injury knowledge was high; however, knowledge gaps exist among them. Overall, their first-aid knowledge was relatively low. The urban and semi-rural respondents had no significant differences in first-aid, prevention, or overall knowledge of burn injuries. However, knowledge of the causes of burns and burn complications differed between the urban and semi-rural study locations. Therefore, the clinical settings of this study present opportunities for similar burn-related educational interventions.

