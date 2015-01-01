Abstract

BACKGROUND: The health and well-being of children in foster care are of high concern. A resource with which to disrupt maladaptation and promote healing are positive relationships among children and caregivers within the foster home. The research question was: Can an online intervention improve family hardiness and sibling relationships within foster care families? OBJECTIVES: To: (1) establish feasibility and acceptability of an online behavioral intervention within the foster family, (2) explore the effects of the intervention on relational quality outcomes, and (3) decompose the mechanisms driving improved family hardiness through mediation analysis. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 95 currently fostering families across the US, participated in a 4-week, online, self-paced, behavioral intervention with an emphasis on the relationship between children residing in the home.



METHODS: We employed a randomized control trial design with multiple regression analysis. Stress and relational quality outcomes were measured through psychometrically validated questionnaires on family hardiness, preparedness, and sibling relationships.



RESULTS: Significant increase in family hardiness (Cohen's d = 0.97, p < 0.001) were found compared to the control group. Measures of a positive sibling relationship score increased significantly in the intervention group (d = 0.76, p < 0.002), mediating 32 % of the total effect in hardiness score. Sibling relationship served as a mediator for increasing indicators of family hardiness.



CONCLUSIONS: Providing families the sibling-inclusive intervention caused an increase in positive indicators of sibling relationship and overall family hardiness. Researchers should consider the implications of supporting foster siblings and the affects their inclusion may have on outcomes for children in foster care.

