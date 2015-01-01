|
Platt C, Hunsley J, Platt B, Morrison H, Pace T, Gephart S. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 155: e106984.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39126881
BACKGROUND: The health and well-being of children in foster care are of high concern. A resource with which to disrupt maladaptation and promote healing are positive relationships among children and caregivers within the foster home. The research question was: Can an online intervention improve family hardiness and sibling relationships within foster care families? OBJECTIVES: To: (1) establish feasibility and acceptability of an online behavioral intervention within the foster family, (2) explore the effects of the intervention on relational quality outcomes, and (3) decompose the mechanisms driving improved family hardiness through mediation analysis. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 95 currently fostering families across the US, participated in a 4-week, online, self-paced, behavioral intervention with an emphasis on the relationship between children residing in the home.
Foster care; Siblings; Behavioral intervention; Caregiving