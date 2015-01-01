Abstract

Tools used for the identification, evaluation, and monitoring of concussion have not been sufficiently studied in youth or real-world settings. Normative and reliability data on sideline concussion assessment measures in the youth athlete population is needed. Pre-season normative data for 515 athletes (93.5% male) aged 5 to 16 on the Standardized Assessment of Concussion (SAC/SAC-Child), modified Balance Errors Scoring System (mBESS), Timed Tandem Gait (TTG), and the King-Devick Test (KDT) are provided. A total of 212 non-injured athletes repeated the measures post-season to assess test-retest reliability. Mean performance on the SAC-C, mBESS, TTG, and KDT tended to improve with age. KDT was the only measure that demonstrated good to excellent stability across age ranges (ICC = 0.758 to 0.941). Concentration was the only SAC/SAC-C subtest to demonstrate moderate test-retest stability (ICC = 0.503 to 0.706). TTG demonstrated moderate to good (ICC = 0.666 to 0.811) reliability. mBESS demonstrated poor to moderate reliability (ICC = -0.309 to 0.651). Commonly used measures of concussion vary regarding test-retest reliability in youth. The data support the use of at least annual sport concussion baseline assessments in the pediatric population to account for the evolution in performance as the child ages. Understanding the variation in the stability and the evolution of baseline performance will enable improved identification of possible injury.

