Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Chronic pain presents a multifaceted challenge in clinical practice, necessitating a nuanced understanding of pharmacological interventions to optimize treatment outcomes. This review provides an outline of various pharmacological agents commonly used in chronic pain management and highlights their safety considerations, particularly regarding suicide risk. AREAS COVERED: This review discusses the role of antidepressants, anticonvulsants, GABA receptor agonists, NMDA receptor antagonists, corticosteroids, cannabis and cannabinoids, bisphosphonates, calcitonin, and alpha-2 adrenergic receptor agonists in chronic pain management. It assesses their therapeutic benefits, potential for misuse, and psychiatric adverse effects, including the risk of suicide. Each pharmacological class is evaluated in terms of its efficacy, safety profile, and considerations for clinical practice. We searched peer-reviewed English literature on the topic using the MEDLINE database without time restrictions. EXPERT OPINION: While pharmacological interventions offer promise in alleviating chronic pain, healthcare providers must carefully weigh their benefits against potential risks, including the risk of exacerbating psychiatric symptoms and increasing suicide risk. Individualized treatment approaches, close monitoring, and multidisciplinary collaboration are essential for optimizing pain management strategies while mitigating adverse effects. Ongoing research efforts are crucial for advancing our understanding of these pharmacological interventions and refining pain management practices.

