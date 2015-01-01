|
Bowling FL, Burdett L, Foley K, Hodge S, Davies M, Ahmad N. Foot (Edinb) 2024; 60: e102081.
Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing
39126793
INTRODUCTION: There is an absence in the application of standardised epidemiological principles when calculating and reporting on lower extremity amputation (LEA) rates [1]. The rates of minor LEAs in the diabetic population range from 1.2-362.9 per 100,000 and in the population without diabetes 0.9-109.4 per 100,000. The reported rates of major lower limb amputations vary from 5.6-600 per 100,000 in the diabetic population and 3.6-58.7 per 100,000 in the total population [1]. The variation in methodology does not facilitate comparison across populations and time. All studies published using the population from England, UK, describing minor amputations were systematically reviewed and rates and methodologies compared.
Language: en
Epidemiology; Incidence; Prevalence; Amputation; Lower extremity amputation; Minor amputation