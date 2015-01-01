Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is an absence in the application of standardised epidemiological principles when calculating and reporting on lower extremity amputation (LEA) rates [1]. The rates of minor LEAs in the diabetic population range from 1.2-362.9 per 100,000 and in the population without diabetes 0.9-109.4 per 100,000. The reported rates of major lower limb amputations vary from 5.6-600 per 100,000 in the diabetic population and 3.6-58.7 per 100,000 in the total population [1]. The variation in methodology does not facilitate comparison across populations and time. All studies published using the population from England, UK, describing minor amputations were systematically reviewed and rates and methodologies compared.



METHOD: A systematic search was carried out using (PRISMA) guidelines [2] to reveal primary data of minor lower extremity amputation rates in England between 1988-2018. This was carried out using electronic databases, grey literature and reference list searching. The search yielded eleven studies that were eligible for review.



RESULTS: Significant variation in the reporting of minor lower extremity amputation rates across regional and gender groups in England was found. Rates in the diabetic and non-diabetic population varied from 1.2 to 362.9 per 100,000 and 0.9 to 109.4 per 100,000 respectively. This was predominately a result of poorly describing numerator and denominator populations and defining minor amputations differently. As a result, there was an inability to confidently establish regional, gender and time trends.



CONCLUSION: The inconsistent nature of reporting minor amputations makes drawing conclusions on temporal and population change difficult. Future studies should describe and present basic numerator and denominator population characteristics e.g. number, age and sex and use the standard definition of minor amputation as one that is at or below the ankle.

Language: en