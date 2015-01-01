Abstract

A 48-year-old woman was found hanged in the bathroom. She was wearing a Holter monitor, which was later analysed by a cardiologist. During autopsy, findings congruent with atypical hanging were collected. The ECG showed a 20 s asystole and four minutes later bradycardia, which progressed to a second-degree AV-block Mobitz I, then Mobitz II, then to a third-degree AV-block. Finally, only P waves could be observed, before heart action ceased. This is one of few cases reporting ECG-changes during hanging and might give further insight into the complex pathophysiology of this type of death.

