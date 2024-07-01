Abstract

BACKGROUND: Agitation significantly impacts Arab elders with dementia. Multisensory stimulation, such as Snoezelen, shows promise but lacks exploration in Arab contexts.



OBJECTIVE: Evaluate a culturally adapted multisensory intervention-combining Snoezelen, aromatherapy, and personal items-on agitation in Arab elders with dementia.



METHODS: A quasi-experimental design assessed 31 patients receiving the intervention against 31 controls. Agitation, quality of life, and neuropsychiatric symptoms were measured using the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (CMAI) and the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI).



RESULTS: The intervention group exhibited notable reductions in CMAI scores for aggression and agitation behaviors (p < 0.001) and improvements in quality of life and NPI scores for agitation/aggression and depression/dysphoria (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: This culturally tailored multisensory approach effectively reduced agitation and improved well-being in Arab dementia patients. The findings advocate for further research and suggest such interventions can be beneficial in culturally diverse dementia care settings. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov, ID NCT06216275.

Language: en