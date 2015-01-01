SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Whalen M, Bradley M, Hanson GC, Maliszewski B, Pandian V. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2024; 76: e101500.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ienj.2024.101500

39126883

BACKGROUND: Violence against healthcare workers is a pervasive, yet in many cases, under-reported problem. This is due to various factors, including lack of time, support and a universal understanding of what constitutes a reportable event. This study explored facilitators and barriers to reporting workplace violence among emergency department nurses.

METHODS: In this descriptive, qualitative study, researchers conducted open-ended interviews with emergency nurses considered to be "high-" and "non-reporters" of violent events and analyzed for themes.

RESULTS: Participants cited consistent factors associated with less reporting, factors associated with more reporting and effectiveness of existing safety measures.

CONCLUSIONS: To encourage the reporting of violent events, frequently cited barriers and facilitators should be addressed. Strategies such as integrating reporting mechanisms into the health record, creating nuanced definitions of reportable events, and consistent education with positive feedback can promote reporting by staff. These efforts should be combined with prevention strategies to ensure we are collecting correct data about the success or failure of these programs.


Emergency department; Qualitative research; Workplace violence; Emergency nursing; Reporting behaviors; Violence against healthcare workers

