|
Citation
|
Whalen M, Bradley M, Hanson GC, Maliszewski B, Pandian V. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2024; 76: e101500.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39126883
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Violence against healthcare workers is a pervasive, yet in many cases, under-reported problem. This is due to various factors, including lack of time, support and a universal understanding of what constitutes a reportable event. This study explored facilitators and barriers to reporting workplace violence among emergency department nurses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emergency department; Qualitative research; Workplace violence; Emergency nursing; Reporting behaviors; Violence against healthcare workers