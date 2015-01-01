|
Murray J, Degli Esposti M, Loret de Mola C, Martins R, Smith ADAC, Moffitt TE, Heron J, Miranda VI, Lima N, Horta BL. Int. J. Epidemiol. 2024; 53(4).
39123318
BACKGROUND: Homicide is the leading cause of death among young people in Latin America, one of the world's most violent regions. Poverty is widely considered a key cause of violence, but theories suggest different effects of poverty, depending on when it is experienced in the life-course. Longitudinal studies of violence are scarce in Latin America, and very few prospective data are available worldwide to test different life-course influences on homicide.
Language: en
Humans; Risk Factors; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Infant; Female; Male; Socioeconomic Factors; Poverty; violence; Adolescent; Brazil; homicide; Prospective Studies; Young Adult; Longitudinal Studies; *Homicide/statistics & numerical data; *Violence/statistics & numerical data; *Poverty/statistics & numerical data; birth cohort; Birth Cohort; Brazil/epidemiology