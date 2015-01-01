Abstract

The paper contributes to the literature on legal consciousness in medical settings by focusing on psychiatric patients' understanding of rights during hospitalization in Israeli psychiatric wards. It asks whether hospital personnel act as agents who promote patients' legal consciousness and whether patients are aware of their legal and social rights during hospitalization. The data for this study were derived from the Patient Experience Survey of Psychiatric Public Hospitals, a comprehensive survey conducted by the Israel Ministry of Health in 2017. The survey included two variables that were used to measure patients' legal consciousness: legal consciousness with hospitalization rights and legal consciousness with social rights. To predict legal consciousness and patient satisfaction, a logistic regression model was employed. The analysis reveals low rates of patients' awareness of hospitalization and social rights, varying between 55 and 66%, respectively. Variations in awareness are not strongly associated with patients' socioeconomic and demographic attributes or with hospital characteristics but are somewhat associated with hospitalization conditions. The data also reveal that awareness of legal rights (whether hospitalization rights or social rights) is likely to increase satisfaction with the hospitalization experience. The analysis underscores a significant finding. Patients' awareness of their legal rights during hospitalization is limited. Interestingly, this awareness is more influenced by the conditions of hospitalization than by the patients' socio-demographic attributes. This research also provides insights into the potential role of legal awareness in shaping patients' attitudes toward treatment and enhancing their satisfaction during hospitalization.

Language: en