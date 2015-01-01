|
C a D, Pai MV, Rao P P J, Augustine AJ. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2024; 122: e110123.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39126933
INTRODUCTION: A rectal impalement injury is a rare type of penetrating injury that involves a solid object being forcefully inserted through anal opening. The removal of such injuries should be planned carefully with preparedness to assess and manage associated injuries in the pelvis and peri-anal region.
Case report; Impalement injury; Rare presentation; Rectal perforation; Trans-anal impalement