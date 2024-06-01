Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicide rates are markedly high among children with foster care involvement. Transition-age youth (TAY) who age-out of the foster care system are at particularly high risk.



METHODS: Analyzing data from the California Youth Transitions to Adulthood Study (n=727), this paper explores the descriptive characteristics of TAY who engage in suicidal behavior with the goals of better identifying, understanding, and supporting those at risk. We report rates of suicidal ideation and suicide attempt at four interview waves (ages 17, 19, 21, 23) and examine differences in rates by sociodemographic characteristics, past maltreatment, and behavioral health disorders.



RESULTS: At age 17, 42% of California Youth Transitions to Adulthood Study participants had thought of committing suicide and 24% had attempted suicide. Across ages, sexual minority youth reported significantly higher rates of suicidal ideation and behavior than their heterosexual peers. We also found that youth with (1) maltreatment experiences (both before and during foster care); (2) major depressive disorder, anxiety disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder; and (3) alcohol/substance abuse disorders were significantly more likely than their peers without these characteristics/diagnoses to engage in suicidal behavior at certain ages. Youth with comorbid psychiatric and substance use disorders were consistently at elevated risk.



DISCUSSION: Routine screening for suicidal behavior among TAY is important for child welfare service providers to consider. Youth at risk may benefit from more consistent assessment, mental health care, and targeted mental health intervention. Future research is needed to shed light on mechanisms linking certain sociodemographic, experiential, and behavioral health characteristics with suicidal behavior in TAY.

