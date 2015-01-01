Abstract

Lithium-ion batteries are used in many commercial products such as electronics, cell phones, and e-cigarettes. Use of these batteries has become widespread over recent years due to their chargeability and long-lasting performance. Though a rare occurrence, lithium-ion batteries can fail due to myriad battery defects, which can cause fires and burns. One particular concern is that of thermal runaway, a critical failure marked by a sudden exothermic reaction which occurs as a result of damage to the lithium battery. Thermal runaway can produce heat in excess of 1800 degrees Fahrenheit, causing severe burns to individuals in close proximity. A 39-year-old man presented to an emergency department (ED) with full-thickness burns to his right foot after an episode of lithium-ion battery thermal runaway in his footwarmer. The patient's boot suddenly and unexpectedly caught fire for several seconds prior to being successfully removed. The patient subsequently underwent several weeks of debridements, auto- and homografting, and wound care before eventually making a full recovery. This case highlights the rare, but serious, risk posed by lithium-ion batteries as a result of thermal runaway. This phenomenon can cause devastating full-thickness burns in a matter of seconds. As lithium-ion powered appliances grow in popularity, stringent safety measures should be implemented to prevent catastrophic injuries. Furthermore, healthcare providers should be made aware of injuries caused by thermal runaway to appropriately treat patients.

