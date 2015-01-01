|
Christakou A, Gkiokas G, Valsamis N, Paraskevopoulos E, Papandreou M. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(15).
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
39124695
INTRODUCTION: A sport injury is an unfortunate event that can significantly impact the injured athletes' psychology. There have been no studies examining gender differences in the psychological state after a sport-related musculoskeletal injury. Τhe aims of the current study were to (a) investigate the relationship between re-injury worry levels, confidence, and attention in the injured athletes who followed a rehabilitation program in order to return to competition, and (b) compare differences in these psychological factors between male and female athletes.
gender; attention; confidence; re-injury worry; sport injury