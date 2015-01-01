Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study investigated the effectiveness and safety of pharmacopuncture for pain relief and functional improvement in patients with traffic accident (TA)-induced acute tension headaches.



METHODS: The study employed a parallel, single-centered, pragmatic, randomized controlled trial design. Eighty patients complaining of acute tension headaches were randomized into the integrative Korean medicine treatment (IKM treatment) group and the pharmacopuncture group on suboccipital muscles (suboccipital muscles pharmacopuncture + IKM treatment), with 40 participants assigned to each group. The patients in the pharmacopuncture group underwent pharmacopuncture as an add-on therapy, consisting of three sessions. Both groups were reassessed 2 months post-intervention. To assess the outcomes, the Numeric Rating Scale (NRS) for Headache, NRS for Neck Pain, Headache Disability Index, Headache Impact Test-6, EuroQol 5-Dimension, and Patient Global Impression of Change were used.



RESULTS: The improvement in the outcomes of the pharmacopuncture group was significantly greater than that of the comparison group on day 4 of hospitalization in terms of pain (difference in NRS of headache -2.59, 95% CI -3.06 to -2.12; NRS of Neck pain -1.05, 95% CI -1.50 to -0.59) and function (difference in HDI -24.78, 95% CI, -31.79 to -17.76; HIT-6 -6.13, 95% CI, -9.47 to -2.78). Additionally, in 2 months of follow-up, the recovery rate of headache was significantly higher in the pharmacopuncture group than in the comparison group.



CONCLUSIONS: The pharmacopuncture group demonstrated superior outcomes in symptom improvement than the comparison group did, providing insights into novel and useful applications of pharmacopuncture in the clinical practice of Korean medicine.

