Abstract

Background/Objectives: Evaluations allowing patients to return to sport (RTS) after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) should be multimodal, including a psychological evaluation. The goal of this study was to determine if there is a correlation between the ACL-return to sport after injury (ACL-RSI) score at 6 months post-ACLR and mid-term functional results.



METHODS: A total of 498 patients were assessed 6 months after primary ACLR using a composite test including isokinetics, hops, and ACL-RSI. A minimum of 3 years of follow-up was necessary. At the last follow-up, each patient completed clinical and functional evaluations, including the subjective International Knee Documentation Committee (IKDC) score, Tegner Activity Scale, Self Knee Value (SKV), and ACL-RSI score. The results were compared overall and item by item.



RESULTS: At the last follow-up, the mean SKV, Tegner, IKDC, and ACL-RSI scores were 86.8 ± 14.3%, 6 ± 2.1, 77 ± 11.9%, and 68.8 ± 25.7%, respectively. A significant correlation existed between the 6-month ACL-RSI score and each functional test (respectively, ρ = 0.189 p < 0.001; ρ = 0.174 p < 0.001; ρ = 0.237 p < 0.001). The ACL-RSI score was significantly higher than at 6 months after surgery (p < 0.001). Over half (59.2%) of the cohort returned to an equal or greater level of activity, and there was a significant correlation between the 6-month ACL-RSI score and post-surgery level of activity.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with better ACL-RSI scores at 6 months post-ACLR have better functional results in the medium term and are more likely to RTS. Our results show a correlation between psychological factors at 6 months, measured through the ACL-RSI score, and activity level at mid-term follow-up. This study underlines the relationship between RTS and psychological effects, and the importance of ACLR rehabilitation to focus on decreasing apprehension and fear.

Language: en