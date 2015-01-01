Abstract

Background/Objectives: Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) is the most common cause of recurrent vertigo and the most common peripheral vestibular disorder. It is characterized by intense vertigo triggered by head and position changes. This study investigates the risk of subsequent injury in BPPV patients and the effects of treatment.



METHODS: A population-based retrospective cohort study was conducted using data from the Longitudinal Health Insurance Database 2005 in Taiwan. Patients with and without BPPV were identified between 2000 and 2017. The study outcomes were diagnoses of all-cause injuries. The Kaplan-Meier method determined the cumulative incidence rates of injury in both cohorts, and a log-rank test analyzed the differences. Cox proportional hazard models calculated each cohort's 18-year hazard ratios (HRs).



RESULTS: We enrolled 50,675 patients with newly diagnosed BPPV and 202,700 matched individuals without BPPV. During follow-up, 47,636 patients were diagnosed with injuries (13,215 from the BPPV cohort and 34,421 from the non-BPPV cohort). The adjusted HR for injury in BPPV patients was 2.63 (95% CI, 2.49-2.88). Subgroup analysis showed an increased incidence of unintentional and intentional injuries in BPPV patients (aHR 2.86; 95% CI, 2.70-3.13 and 1.10; 95% CI, 1.04-1.21, respectively). A positive dose-response relationship was observed with increasing BPPV diagnoses. Treatment with canalith repositioning therapy (CRT) or medications reduced the risk of injury slightly but not significantly (aHR, 0.78; 95% CI, 0.37-1.29, 0.88; 95% CI, 0.40-1.40, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: BPPV is independently associated with an increased risk of injuries. CRT or medications have limited effects on mitigating this risk. Physicians should advise BPPV patients to take precautions to prevent injuries even after treatment.

Language: en