Abstract

Arsenic is frequently used in alternative medicine, and it is critical to promptly identify and treat suspected arsenic toxicity in patients. In a case study, a female patient presented with several symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, bilateral tinnitus, hearing loss, vertigo, and other associated complaints. After admission, the patient showed lethargy, and topical application of Chinese herbal medicine was found on her left breast, along with visible pigmentation on her torso. Examination revealed severe bilateral sensorineural deafness, liver and kidney injury, and pancytopenia. Due to the presence of broken skin, toxicological analysis detected elevated levels of arsenic in both blood (113 ng/mL) and urine (865.4 ng/mL). The patient was diagnosed with arsenic poisoning and received symptomatic treatment, including detoxification. Unfortunately, the patient died due to long-term exposure to arsenic. Therefore, early identification of the etiology is crucial for managing cases of arsenic poisoning.

