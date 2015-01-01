Abstract

Recent studies have shown that bystander intervention involves moral engagement. However, the underlying internal mechanism is still poorly understood. Drawing on the norm activation model (NAM), Study 1 (questionnaire; n = 502) and Study 2 (experiment; n = 144) were conducted to investigate the influence of personal norms on defending through the mediating factors of anticipated pride and anticipated guilt. After controlling for age and gender, Study 1 revealed a significant positive association between personal norms and defending. This relationship was mediated by both anticipated pride and guilt, highlighting their parallel roles in explaining the influence of personal norms on defending. Study 2 investigated using writing tasks to manipulate personal norms from participants. The results revealed that the priming group had significantly higher levels of anticipated pride, guilt, and defending than the control group. Study 2 replicated the results of Study 1 in testing the mediated path, enhancing the reliability of research findings. This study expands the scope of the application of NAM by examining the interplay between personal norms, anticipated pride, anticipated guilt, and defending, as well as exploring the implications of these findings for interventions against bullying. Moral education should focus not only on the responsibility and obligation of bystanders to intervene in bullying incidents but also on the need to assist students in forming a moral compass within themselves that guides them to defend victims through moral emotions actively.

