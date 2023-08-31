Abstract

BACKGROUND: The bone status of postmenopausal women is worsening. In fact, postmenopausal period is the high incidence stage of osteoporosis and falls. Notably, a recent study has pointed out that exercise can improve bone health in postmenopausal women. However, the effect of Tai Chi exercise on postmenopausal women is controversial. Therefore, a meta-analysis was designed to analyze the effect of Tai Chi exercise on bone health and fall prevention in postmenopausal women.



METHODS: The researches on Tai Chi improving the bone health of postmenopausal women before August 31, 2023 were collected from Chinese and English databases, such as PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science, etc. The risk of bias of the included studies was assessed using the Cochrane risk-of-bias tool for randomized trials. Besides, R software 4.3.1 was employed to analyze the effect sizes in the meta-analysis to summarize the impact of Tai Chi on vertebral bone mineral density, serum calcium, clinical balance scores, the number of falls, total falls, and health status scores in postmenopausal women.



RESULTS: There were 12 studies eventually included in this meta-analysis. A total of 1,272 postmenopausal women were involved, including 628 in the experimental group (intervention with Tai Chi exercise) and 644 in the control group (without any intervention). Briefly, postmenopausal women practicing Tai Chi presented a significant increase in vertebral bone density [standardized mean difference (SMD) = 0.37, 95% confidence interval (CI) (0.04-0.71), P = 0.03] and health status score [SMD = 0.25, 95% CI (0.01-0.49), P = 0.04]. In contrast, there were no significant differences for postmenopausal women between the two groups in terms of serum calcium [SMD = -0.01, 95% CI (-0.39, 0.36), P = 0.77], clinical balance [SMD = 0.17, 95% CI (-0.01, 0.46), P = 0.23], number of falls [SMD = -0.61, 95% CI (-1.24, 0.02), P = 0.06] and total falls [odds ratio = 0.35, 95% CI (0.11-1.12), P = 0.07].



CONCLUSION: Tai Chi exercise can improve the bone mineral density of postmenopausal women, thereby maintaining bone health. Hence, Tai Chi exercise is necessary to prevent osteoporosis.

