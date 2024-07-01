Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying in school is a universal psychosocial issue that raises concerns about adolescents' safety and mental health and is positively associated with depressive symptoms. Social support could be a preventive factor that eases bullying and its psychological distress.



PURPOSE: The primary purpose of this study was to examine the mediating effect of social support in the relationship between bullying and depressive symptoms among adolescents in Jordan. Another aim was to investigate predictors of depression based on adolescents' sociodemographic factors.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional, non-experimental mediational study, a stratified and systematic sampling method was used to recruit 270 Jordanian adolescents.



RESULTS: Sociodemographic variables of being female, having divorced parents, having illiterate fathers, and being older in adolescence explained 12.2% of the variance in depressive symptoms. Family social support partially mediated the relationship between bullying and depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Our findings showed that a notable proportion of adolescents experienced bullying victimization and depressive symptoms, and a positive relationship exists between these two variables. These results further highlight the role of family social support in buffering the negative impact of bullying on depressive symptoms. IMPLICATIONS TO PRACTICE: The study's results emphasize the significance of developing and implementing family-centered social support initiatives by nurses to lessen adolescents' bullying experiences and depressive symptomatology.

