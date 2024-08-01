Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the effect of music intervention on perinatal depressive symptoms (PDS), especially the effectiveness of specific aspects of the intervention. This meta-analysis aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of music intervention and explore the role of different intervention features.



METHODS: Six databases were searched from inception to May 21, 2024, to identify randomized controlled trials evaluating the effect of music intervention on PDS. The Cochrane Risk of Bias (RoB) 2.0 tool was used to assess RoB.



RESULTS: The meta-analysis of 10 studies including 988 participants showed that music intervention significantly improved PDS (standardized mean difference (SMD): 0.61, 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.91, -0.32), with statistical heterogeneity among the studies (I(2) = 78%). Subgroup analysis showed significant effects on pregnant and postpartum women, and women with or without perinatal complications. Effects were also significant in low- and middle-income countries (SMD: 0.79, 95% CI: 1.16, -0.42), music medicine (SMD: 0.82, 95% CI: 1.17, -0.47), and total intervention length of less than 6 weeks (SMD: 0.85, 95% CI: 1.25, -0.45), but not in high-income countries, music therapy, or total intervention length of 6 weeks or more. Hospital intervention (SMD: 0.86, 95% CI: 1.41, -0.31) showed greater effects compared with home intervention and hospital combined with home intervention. Six studies had a high overall RoB and four had some concerns.



CONCLUSIONS: Music intervention is effective in alleviating PDS. Interventions in low- and middle-income countries, music medicine, total intervention length of less than 6 weeks, and hospital intervention may be advisable.

