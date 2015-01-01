Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine how alcohol availability, overserving, and enforcement in recreational and social settings are related to alcohol misuse and alcohol-impaired driving among young adults in Victoria, Australia and Washington State, United States.



METHOD: Longitudinal data came from 1,430 participants in Victoria (n = 757; 52% female) and Washington (n = 673; 53% female), surveyed in 2014 (age 25) and 2018 (age 29) from the International Youth Development Study, a population-based, cross-national study to examine factors influencing substance use. Path modeling tested associations between age 25 perceptions of the alcohol environment, age 25 social alcohol consumption, and age 31 alcohol-related harms. Multiple-group modeling examined differences in parameter estimates across both states.



RESULTS: Age 25 perceptions of the alcohol environment (alcohol availability, overservice in evening social venues, legal enforcement) and alcohol consumption in evening social settings were similar between the two states. Higher alcohol availability and perceived tendency of evening social venues to overserve were associated with higher alcohol consumption in these contexts. In turn, higher alcohol consumption in these settings was associated with more problematic alcohol use and an increased likelihood of alcohol-impaired driving 4 years later. Perceived likelihood of legal enforcement in evening social settings was not related to alcohol consumption in these contexts.



CONCLUSIONS: The recreational and social settings commonly frequented by young adults can influence drinking behaviors and alcohol-related harms. Reducing alcohol availability and over-servicing in settings where young adults often congregate and socialize could reduce problematic alcohol use and alcohol-impaired driving.

Language: en