Abstract

Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury is a concerning problem in the paediatric population, impacting joint health and longevity. Moreover, ACL injury hampers physical activity, which is important for children's social network and general well-being. Recent data demonstrates a rise in paediatric ACL reconstructions, affecting both girls and boys. However, it is unclear whether this rise reflects a higher injury rate or a more proactive approach towards surgery, as information on nonoperated patients is lacking. Regarding gender differences, increasing evidence implies that girls engaged in pivoting sports experience a higher incidence of ACL injuries and reinjuries compared to boys. Furthermore, data suggest that girls have inferior outcomes and lower return-to-sport rates than boys. The social context in which girls compete in sports is likely a significant contributing factor to the risk of serious knee injuries. Lack of attention and insufficient data on gender-based differences in ACL injuries, outcomes and evidence-based treatment guidelines highlight the need for further research on this topic. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV.

