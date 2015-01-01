Abstract

Collision welding is a promising approach for joining conventional materials in identical or dissimilar combinations without heat-related strength loss, thereby opening up new lightweight potential. Widespread application of this technology is still limited by an insufficient state of knowledge with respect to the underlying joining mechanisms. This paper applies collision welding to a material combination of DC04 steel and EN AW 6016 aluminium alloy. Firstly, the welding process window for the combination is determined by varying the collision speed and the collision angle, the two main influencing variables in collision welding, using a special model test rig. The process window area with the highest shear tensile strength of the welded joint is then determined using shear tensile tests and SEM images of the weld zone. The SEM investigations reveal four distinct metallographic structures in the weld zones, the area fractions of which are determined and correlated with collision angle and shear tensile strength.

