Abstract

There is no effective fall risk screening tool for the elderly that can be integrated into clinical practice. Developing a system that can be easily used in primary care services is a current need. Current studies focus on the use of multiple sensors or activities to achieve higher accuracy. However, multiple sensors and activities reduce the availability of these systems. This study aims to develop a system to perform fall prediction for the elderly by using signals recorded from a single sensor during a short-term activity. A total of 168 features in the time and frequency domains were created using acceleration signals obtained from 71 elderly people. The features were weighted based on the ReliefF algorithm, and the artificial neural networks model was developed using the most important features. The best classification result was obtained using the 17 most important features of those weighted for K = 20 nearest neighbors. The highest accuracy was 82.2% (82.9% Sensitivity, 81.6% Specificity). The partially high accuracy obtained in our study shows that falling can be detected early with a sensor and a simple activity by determining the right features and can be easily applied in the assessment of the elderly during routine follow-ups.

