Abstract

BACKGROUND Crush injury can result in crush syndrome (CS) when the pressure is released from the limb, resulting in ischemia-reperfusion injury and rhabdomyolysis. This retrospective study aimed to evaluate the demographics, clinical findings, management, and outcomes of 377 patients admitted as an emergency with a diagnosis of crush syndrome between February 6 and 16, 2023, following the Türkiye-Syria earthquakes. MATERIAL AND METHODS This observational study retrospectively analyzed CS patients admitted to the emergency service from February 6 to 16, 2023. We collected data on demographics, vital signs, time under debris, blood parameters, hemodialysis needs, outcomes, hospital stay duration, 7-day mortality, diagnoses, and treatments.



RESULTS During the study period, 1682 earthquake victims were admitted, with 377 diagnosed with CS included in the study. The mean age was 33.51±0.89 years, with 51.7% male. The mean time under debris was 24.92±1.62 h, and the mean hospital stay was 34.39±1.20 days. Hemodialysis was required for 91 patients (24.1%), and 20 patients (5.3%) died. AKI developed in 23.1% (n=87) of the patients, with 30.5% (n=115) under debris for more than 24 h. Mortality, hospital stay, and AKI rates were higher in those requiring hemodialysis (P<0.001, P=0.003, and P<0.001, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS The study highlights a high incidence of AKI, increased hemodialysis needs, and higher mortality in earthquake-related crush syndrome cases. Longer debris entrapment (over 24 h) was common. Early and aggressive fluid resuscitation, beginning in the field and continuing through hospital care, is crucial. Prioritizing this in disaster planning for field personnel is recommended.

