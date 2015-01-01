|
BACKGROUND Crush injury can result in crush syndrome (CS) when the pressure is released from the limb, resulting in ischemia-reperfusion injury and rhabdomyolysis. This retrospective study aimed to evaluate the demographics, clinical findings, management, and outcomes of 377 patients admitted as an emergency with a diagnosis of crush syndrome between February 6 and 16, 2023, following the Türkiye-Syria earthquakes. MATERIAL AND METHODS This observational study retrospectively analyzed CS patients admitted to the emergency service from February 6 to 16, 2023. We collected data on demographics, vital signs, time under debris, blood parameters, hemodialysis needs, outcomes, hospital stay duration, 7-day mortality, diagnoses, and treatments.
