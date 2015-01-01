Abstract

Aralia continentalis Kitag. (A. continentalis) holds significant medicinal value among the Aralia genus. It has traditionally been employed in ethnomedicine to address a wide range of conditions, including wind-cold-dampness arthralgia; rheumatic pain in the waist and lower extremities; lumbar muscular strain; injuries resulting from falls, fractures, contusions, and strains; headache; toothache; and abscesses. Modern pharmacological research has validated its therapeutic potential, encompassing anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antioxidant, antimicrobial, insecticidal, hepatoprotective, anti-diabetic, and cytotoxic properties, among other pharmacological effects. To compile comprehensive knowledge on A. continentalis, a rigorous literature search was undertaken utilizing databases like SciFinder, PubMed, and Web of Science. This review seeks to delve into the plant's traditional applications, geographical distribution, botanical characteristics, phytochemistry, and pharmacology. The objective is to lay a foundation and propose novel research directions for exploring the plant's potential applications. Currently, one hundred and fifty-nine compounds have been isolated and identified from A. continentalis, encompassing diterpenoids, steroids, triterpenoids, volatile components, phenolics, vitamins, trace elements, and other compounds. Notably, diterpenoids, steroids, triterpenoids, volatile components, and phenolics have exhibited pronounced pharmacological effects, such as anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antioxidant, hepatoprotective, antidiabetic, and antimicrobial activities. However, despite the extensive research conducted, further studies are imperative to unravel new components and mechanisms of action, necessitating more in-depth investigations. This comprehensive exploration could pave the way for advancing and harnessing the potential of A. continentalis.

Language: en