Abstract

Rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF) is widely utilized in construction and rail transportation due to its lightweight properties and low thermal conductivity, contributing to energy conservation and emission reduction. However, the inherent flammability of RPUF presents significant challenges. Delaying the time to ignition and preventing flame spread post-combustion is crucial for ensuring sufficient evacuation time in the event of a fire. Based on this principle, this study explores the efficacy of using potassium salts as a catalyst to promote the self-cleavage of RPUF, generating substantial amounts of CO(2), thereby reducing the local oxygen concentration and delaying ignition. Additionally, the inclusion of a reactive flame retardant (DFD) facilitates the release of phosphorus-oxygen free radicals during combustion, disrupting the combustion chain reaction and thus mitigating flame propagation. Moreover, potassium salt-induced catalytic carbonization and phosphorus derivative cross-linking enhance the condensed phase flame retardancy. Consequently, the combined application of potassium salts and DFD increases the limiting oxygen index (LOI) and reduces both peak heat release rate (PHRR) and total heat release (THR). Importantly, the incorporation of these additives does not compromise the compressive strength or thermal insulation performance of RPUF. This integrated approach offers a new and effective strategy for the development of flame retardant RPUF.

Language: en