Abstract

The spreading knowledge of the health benefits of coffee and the development of gastronomy with a wide range of coffees prompt an evaluation of their caffeine content in terms of safe intake. The study analyzed the caffeine content of popular coffees in comparison with recommendations for a safe single dose (200 mg) and daily caffeine intake (400 mg), and guidelines for drinking 3-5 cups of coffee per day. A total of 299 coffee samples from franchise shops and homemade coffees were tested. The "takeaway" coffees had a three times higher mean caffeine content (p < 0.005) compared to homemade coffees. Americano coffee was the "strongest" (143 mg caffeine/serving on average), while coffee prepared by pouring hot water over one teaspoon of ground coffee was the "lightest" (23 mg caffeine/serving on average) (p < 0.05). Over 200 mg of caffeine per serving was found in 4% of samples. Over 400 mg of caffeine would be consumed by people drinking "on the go" 4-5 servings of many types of coffee, except espresso. In this respect, homemade coffees are safer. Therefore, recommendations on drinking coffee should be more practical, and indicate not only the number of cups, but also the "strength" of various types of coffee, in order to avoid the regular intake of high amounts of caffeine.

Language: en