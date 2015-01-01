Abstract

BACKGROUND: The widespread problem of suicide and its severe burden in bipolar disorder (BD) necessitate the development of objective risk markers, aiming to enhance individual suicide risk prediction in BD.



METHODS: This study recruited 123 BD patients (61 patients with prior suicide attempted history (PSAs), 62 without (NSAs)) and 68 healthy controls (HEs). The Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) model was used to decompose the resting state functional connectivity (RSFC) into multiple hyper/hypo-RSFC patterns. Thereafter, according to the quantitative results of individual heterogeneity over latent factor dimensions, the correlations were analyzed to test prediction ability.



RESULTS: Model constructed without introducing suicide-related labels yielded three latent factors with dissociable hyper/hypo-RSFC patterns. In the subsequent analysis, significant differences in the factor distributions of PSAs and NSAs showed biases on the default-mode network (DMN) hyper-RSFC factor (factor 3) and the salience network (SN) and central executive network (CEN) hyper-RSFC factor (factor 1), indicating predictive value. Correlation analysis of the individuals' expressions with their Nurses' Global Assessment of Suicide Risk (NGASR) revealed factor 3 positively correlated (r = 0.4180, p < 0.0001) and factor 1 negatively correlated (r = - 0.2492, p = 0.0055) with suicide risk. Therefore, it could be speculated that patterns more associated with suicide reflected hyper-connectivity in DMN and hypo-connectivity in SN, CEN.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provided individual suicide-associated risk factors that could reflect the abnormal RSFC patterns, and explored the suicide related brain mechanisms, which is expected to provide supports for clinical decision-making and timely screening and intervention for individuals at high risks of suicide.

