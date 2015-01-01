|
Citation
Oh J, Woo HG, Kim HJ, Park J, Lee M, Rahmati M, Rhee SY, Min C, Koyanagi A, Smith L, Fond G, Boyer L, Kim MS, Shin JI, Lee SW, Yon DK. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 340: e116117.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39128166
Abstract
We aimed to assess the association between antibiotic exposure in fetal and postnatal life (within six months after birth) and the risk of neuropsychiatric disorders in childhood. A nationwide, population-based birth cohort study(infants, n = 3,163,206; paired mothers, n = 2,322,735) was conducted in South Korea, with a mean follow-up duration of 6.8 years, using estimates of hazard ratio [HR] and 95 % confidence intervals (CIs). Following propensity score matching including the baseline variables, antibiotic exposure in both fetal (HR,1.07 [95 % CI, 1.05-1.08]) and postnatal life (1.05 [1.03-1.07]) was associated with an increased risk of overall childhood neuropsychiatric disorders. A synergistic effect was observed with prenatal and postnatal exposures (1.12 [1.09-1.15]). The risk increases with the increasing number and duration of prescriptions. Significant associations were found for both common (1.06 [1.05-1.08]) and severe outcomes (1.17 [1.09-1.26]), especially for intellectual disability (1.12 [1.07-1.17]), ADHD (1.10 [1.07-1.13]), anxiety (1.06 [1.02-1.11]), mood (1.06 [1.00-1.12]), and autism (1.03 [1.01-1.07]). When comparing siblings with different exposure statuses to consider familial factors, prenatal and postnatal exposure risk increased to 10 % (95 % CI, 6-12) and 12 % (7-17), respectively. Similar results were observed in the unmatched and health screening cohort, which considers maternal obesity, smoking, and breastfeeding. Based on these findings, clinicians may consider potential long-term risks when assessing the risk-benefit of early-life antibiotic prescription.
Language: en
Keywords
Microbiome; Antibiotics; Neuropsychiatric disorder