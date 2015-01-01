Abstract

We aimed to assess the association between antibiotic exposure in fetal and postnatal life (within six months after birth) and the risk of neuropsychiatric disorders in childhood. A nationwide, population-based birth cohort study(infants, n = 3,163,206; paired mothers, n = 2,322,735) was conducted in South Korea, with a mean follow-up duration of 6.8 years, using estimates of hazard ratio [HR] and 95 % confidence intervals (CIs). Following propensity score matching including the baseline variables, antibiotic exposure in both fetal (HR,1.07 [95 % CI, 1.05-1.08]) and postnatal life (1.05 [1.03-1.07]) was associated with an increased risk of overall childhood neuropsychiatric disorders. A synergistic effect was observed with prenatal and postnatal exposures (1.12 [1.09-1.15]). The risk increases with the increasing number and duration of prescriptions. Significant associations were found for both common (1.06 [1.05-1.08]) and severe outcomes (1.17 [1.09-1.26]), especially for intellectual disability (1.12 [1.07-1.17]), ADHD (1.10 [1.07-1.13]), anxiety (1.06 [1.02-1.11]), mood (1.06 [1.00-1.12]), and autism (1.03 [1.01-1.07]). When comparing siblings with different exposure statuses to consider familial factors, prenatal and postnatal exposure risk increased to 10 % (95 % CI, 6-12) and 12 % (7-17), respectively. Similar results were observed in the unmatched and health screening cohort, which considers maternal obesity, smoking, and breastfeeding. Based on these findings, clinicians may consider potential long-term risks when assessing the risk-benefit of early-life antibiotic prescription.

