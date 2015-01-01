|
Citation
|
Clark CJ, Al-Hamdan Z, Bawadi H, Alsalem H, Hamadneh J, Abu Al-Haija A, Hadd AR, Spencer RA, Bergenfeld I, Hall-Clifford R. Reprod. Health 2024; 21(1): e117.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39129010
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Infertility increases women's risk of intimate partner violence (IPV). Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is commonly used to treat mental health problems among fertility treatment seeking patients. CBT has not been tested for its potential to reduce IPV in this population. We pilot test the use of CBT to prevent IPV and improve patients' mental health in a fertility clinic in Jordan.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Prevention; Social Support; Jordan; Pilot Projects; Mental health; Cognitive behavioral therapy; *Mental Health; Intimate partner violence; *Cognitive Behavioral Therapy; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology/prevention & control/statistics & numerical data; *Quality of Life; Anxiety/prevention & control/therapy; Depression/therapy/prevention & control; Infertility/therapy/psychology; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy/prevention & control