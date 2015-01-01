Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health and social care staff play a significant role in detecting and reporting abuse among persons with dementia. However, they are often left to their own judgements which can lead to elder abuse not being detected or acted on. The aim was to explore what healthcare and social care staff consider elder abuse, and their experience of elder abuse perpetrated by family members of persons with dementia.



METHODS: This mixed-method vignette study was conducted in Sweden during the year 2021. In total 39 staff working in dementia care were included. They first answered the Caregiver Scenario Questionnaire and then participated in a group interview.



RESULTS: An inconsistency was revealed regarding whether a management strategy for behavioural difficulties included in the Caregiver Scenario Questionnaire should be considered an abusive act or not. No participants were able to identify all five abusive behaviour management strategies. Participants described witnessing 101 abusive acts including different types of abuse of a person with dementia, with emotional/psychological abuse and neglect being most common.



CONCLUSIONS: Health and social care staff who work close to older persons are able to detect abuse perpetrated by family members. However, inconsistency in defining abusive acts demonstrates the uncertainty in identifying abuse. This may lead to abuse not being identified, but it also creates feelings of inadequacy among staff.

Language: en