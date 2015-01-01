|
Johansson L, Sandberg J, Ernsth Bravell M, Östlund L. Scand. J. Public Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
39126210
BACKGROUND: Health and social care staff play a significant role in detecting and reporting abuse among persons with dementia. However, they are often left to their own judgements which can lead to elder abuse not being detected or acted on. The aim was to explore what healthcare and social care staff consider elder abuse, and their experience of elder abuse perpetrated by family members of persons with dementia.
Language: en
intimate partner violence; Sweden; domestic violence; prevention; Dementia; health personnel; elder abuse; dental care