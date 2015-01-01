SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wei W, Wang K, Qiu S, He H. Sci. Data 2024; 11(1): e867.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41597-024-03729-8

PMID

39127752

PMCID

PMC11316760

Abstract

Vigilance represents an ability to sustain prolonged attention and plays a crucial role in ensuring the reliability and optimal performance of various tasks. In this report, we describe a MultiModal Vigilance (MMV) dataset comprising seven physiological signals acquired during two Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) tasks. The BCI tasks encompass a rapid serial visual presentation (RSVP)-based target image retrieval task and a steady-state visual evoked potential (SSVEP)-based cursor-control task. The MMV dataset includes four sessions of seven physiological signals for 18 subjects, which encompasses electroencephalogram(EEG), electrooculogram (EOG), electrocardiogram (ECG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), electrodermal activity (EDA), electromyogram (EMG), and eye movement. The MMV dataset provides data from four stages: 1) raw data, 2) pre-processed data, 3) trial data, and 4) feature data that can be directly used for vigilance estimation. We believe this dataset will achieve flexible reuse and meet the various needs of researchers. And this dataset will greatly contribute to advancing research on physiological signal-based vigilance research and estimation.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Male; Attention; *Brain-Computer Interfaces; *Electroencephalography; *Evoked Potentials, Visual; Electrocardiography; Electromyography; Electrooculography; Eye Movements

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print