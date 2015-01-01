Abstract

Vigilance represents an ability to sustain prolonged attention and plays a crucial role in ensuring the reliability and optimal performance of various tasks. In this report, we describe a MultiModal Vigilance (MMV) dataset comprising seven physiological signals acquired during two Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) tasks. The BCI tasks encompass a rapid serial visual presentation (RSVP)-based target image retrieval task and a steady-state visual evoked potential (SSVEP)-based cursor-control task. The MMV dataset includes four sessions of seven physiological signals for 18 subjects, which encompasses electroencephalogram(EEG), electrooculogram (EOG), electrocardiogram (ECG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), electrodermal activity (EDA), electromyogram (EMG), and eye movement. The MMV dataset provides data from four stages: 1) raw data, 2) pre-processed data, 3) trial data, and 4) feature data that can be directly used for vigilance estimation. We believe this dataset will achieve flexible reuse and meet the various needs of researchers. And this dataset will greatly contribute to advancing research on physiological signal-based vigilance research and estimation.

