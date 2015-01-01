Abstract

The growing scale of the devastation that even a single terrorist attack can cause requires more effective methods for the detection of hazardous materials. In particular, there are no solutions for effectively monitoring threats at sea, both for the off-shore infrastructure and ports. Currently, state-of-the-art detection methods determine the density distribution and the shapes of tested subjects but only allow for a limited degree of substance identification. This work aims to present a feasibility study of the possible usage of several methods available on the thermal-to-epithermal neutron station, VESUVIO, at the ISIS neutron and muon spallation source, UK, for the detection of hazardous materials. To this end, we present the results of a series of experiments performed concurrently employing neutron transmission and Compton scattering using melamine, a commonly used explosive surrogate, in order to determine its signal characteristics and limits of detection and quantitation. The experiments are supported by first-principles modelling, providing detailed scrutiny of the material structure and the nuclear dynamics behind the neutron scattering observables.

