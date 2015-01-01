Abstract

Factories play a crucial role in economic and social development. However, fire disasters in factories greatly threaten both human lives and properties. Previous studies about fire detection using deep learning mostly focused on wildfire detection and ignored the fires that happened in factories. In addition, lots of studies focus on fire detection, while smoke, the important derivative of a fire disaster, is not detected by such algorithms. To better help smart factories monitor fire disasters, this paper proposes an improved fire and smoke detection method based on YOLOv8n. To ensure the quality of the algorithm and training process, a self-made dataset including more than 5000 images and their corresponding labels is created. Then, nine advanced algorithms are selected and tested on the dataset. YOLOv8n exhibits the best detection results in terms of accuracy and detection speed. ConNeXtV2 is then inserted into the backbone to enhance inter-channel feature competition. RepBlock and SimConv are selected to replace the original Conv and improve computational ability and memory bandwidth. For the loss function, CIoU is replaced by MPDIoU to ensure an efficient and accurate bounding box. Ablation tests show that our improved algorithm achieves better performance in all four metrics reflecting accuracy: precision, recall, F1, and mAP@50. Compared with the original model, whose four metrics are approximately 90%, the modified algorithm achieves above 95%. mAP@50 in particular reaches 95.6%, exhibiting an improvement of approximately 4.5%. Although complexity improves, the requirements of real-time fire and smoke monitoring are satisfied.

Language: en