Abstract

As an indispensable part of the vehicle environment perception task, road traffic marking detection plays a vital role in correctly understanding the current traffic situation. However, the existing traffic marking detection algorithms still have some limitations. Taking lane detection as an example, the current detection methods mainly focus on the location information detection of lane lines, and they only judge the overall attribute of each detected lane line instance, thus lacking more fine-grained dynamic detection of lane line attributes. In order to meet the needs of intelligent vehicles for the dynamic attribute detection of lane lines and more perfect road environment information in urban road environment, this paper constructs a fine-grained attribute detection method for lane lines, which uses pixel-level attribute sequence points to describe the complete attribute distribution of lane lines and then matches the detection results of the lane lines. Realizing the attribute judgment of different segment positions of lane instances is called the fine-grained attribute detection of lane lines (Lane-FGA). In addition, in view of the lack of annotation information in the current open-source lane data set, this paper constructs a lane data set with both lane instance information and fine-grained attribute information by combining manual annotation and intelligent annotation. At the same time, a cyclic iterative attribute inference algorithm is designed to solve the difficult problem of lane attribute labeling in areas without visual cues such as occlusion and damage. In the end, the average accuracy of the proposed algorithm reaches 97% on various types of lane attribute detection.

Language: en