Abstract

Distributed drive electric vehicles improve steering response and enhance overall vehicle stability by independently controlling each motor. This paper introduces a control framework based on Adaptive Model Predictive Control (AMPC) for coordinating handling stability, consisting of three layers: the dynamic supervision layer, online optimization layer, and low-level control layer. The dynamic supervision layer considers the yaw rate and maneuverability limits when establishing the β-β˙ phase plane stability boundary and designs variable weight factors based on this stability boundary. The online optimization layer constructs the target weight-adaptive AMPC strategy, which can adjust the control weights for maneuverability and lateral stability in real time based on the variable weight factors provided by the dynamic supervision layer. The low-level control layer precisely allocates the driver's requested driving force and additional yaw moment by using torque distribution error and tire utilization as the cost function. Finally, experiments are conducted on a Simulink-CarSim co-simulation platform to assess the performance of AMPC. Simulation results show that, compared to the traditional MPC strategy, this control strategy not only enhances maneuverability under normal conditions but also improves lateral stability control under extreme conditions.

