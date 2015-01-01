Abstract

The analysis of large volumes of data collected from heterogeneous sources is increasingly important for the development of megacities, the advancement of smart city technologies, and ensuring a high quality of life for citizens. This study aimed to develop algorithms for analyzing and interpreting social media data to assess citizens' opinions in real time and for verifying and examining data to analyze social tension and predict the development of situations during the implementation of urban projects. The developed algorithms were tested using an urban project in the field of transportation system development. The study's material included data from social networks, messenger channels and chats, video hosting platforms, blogs, microblogs, forums, and review sites. An interdisciplinary approach was utilized to analyze the data, employing tools such as Brand Analytics, TextAnalyst 2.32, GPT-3.5, GPT-4, GPT-4o, and Tableau. The results of the data analysis showed identical outcomes, indicating a neutral perception among users and the absence of social tension surrounding the project's implementation, allowing for the prediction of a calm development of the situation. Additionally, recommendations were developed to avert potential conflicts and eliminate sources of social tension for decision-making purposes.

