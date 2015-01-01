Abstract

In the pursuit of string stability within CACC (cooperative adaptive cruise control) platoons, prevalent research has favored constant time gap (CTG) spacing policies; namely, vehicle interspacing increases linearly with the speed. Although constant distance gap (CDG) spacing policies have greater potential to enhance traffic capacity, they suffer from notable limitations regarding string stability and diminished safety margins at high velocities. In our previous work, we proposed applying CDG in specific scenarios, such as starting platoons at signalized intersections, where traffic throughput is critical and safety requirements can be met due to relatively low speeds. We demonstrated the substantial potential of CDG to increase the capacity of signalized intersections under oversaturated conditions. However, our study also revealed potential performance drops of CDG in dense traffic networks. To address these issues, we propose close-range coordination between vehicles to (1) limit platoon length, (2) create gaps for merging, and (3) avoid entering intersections when there is a high likelihood of stopping within the intersection area. In this paper, we extend our previous work by implementing these three measures. We successfully evaluate their positive impact on CDG's performance in entire traffic systems through large-scale traffic simulations involving several thousand vehicles, thereby affirming our earlier hypothesis.

