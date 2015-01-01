Abstract

License plate (LP) information is an important part of personal privacy, which is protected by law. However, in some publicly available transportation datasets, the LP areas in the images have not been processed. Other datasets have applied simple de-identification operations such as blurring and masking. Such crude operations will lead to a reduction in data utility. In this paper, we propose a method of LP de-identification based on a generative adversarial network (LPDi GAN) to transform an original image to a synthetic one with a generated LP. To maintain the original LP attributes, the background features are extracted from the background to generate LPs that are similar to the originals. The LP template and LP style are also fed into the network to obtain synthetic LPs with controllable characters and higher quality. The results show that LPDi GAN can perceive changes in environmental conditions and LP tilt angles, and control the LP characters through the LP templates. The perceptual similarity metric, Learned Perceptual Image Patch Similarity (LPIPS), reaches 0.25 while ensuring the effect of character recognition on de-identified images, demonstrating that LPDi GAN can achieve outstanding de-identification while preserving strong data utility.

Language: en