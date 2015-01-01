Abstract

Current international optical science research focuses on the non-visual effects of lighting on human cognition, mood, and biological rhythms to enhance overall well-being. Nocturnal roadway lighting, in particular, has a substantial impact on drivers' physiological and psychological states, influencing behavior and safety. This study investigates the non-visual effects of correlated color temperature (CCT: 3000K vs. 4000K vs. 5000K) and illuminance levels (20 lx vs. 30 lx) of urban motor vehicle road lighting on driver alertness during various driving tasks. Conducted between 19:00 and 20:30, the experiments utilized a human-vehicle-light simulation platform. EEG (β waves), reaction time, and subjective evaluations using the Karolinska Sleepiness Scale (KSS) were measured. The results indicated that the interaction between CCT and illuminance, as well as between CCT and task type, significantly influenced driver alertness. However, no significant effect of CCT and illuminance on reaction time was observed. The findings suggest that higher illuminance (30 lx) combined with medium CCT (4000K) effectively reduces reaction time. This investigation enriches related research, provides valuable reference for future studies, and enhances understanding of the mechanisms of lighting's influence on driver alertness. Moreover, the findings have significant implications for optimizing the design of urban road lighting.

Language: en