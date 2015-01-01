Abstract

Wireless sensing is a crucial technology for building smart cities, playing a vital role in applications such as human monitoring, route planning, and traffic management. Analyzing the data provided by wireless sensing enables the formulation of more scientific decisions. The wireless sensing of dynamic events is a significant branch of wireless sensing. Sensing the specific times and durations of dynamic events is a challenging problem due to the dynamic event information is concealed within static environments. To effectively sense the relevant information of event occurrence, we propose a wireless sensing method for dynamic events based on RSSI, named RSSI-WSDE. RSSI-WSDE utilizes variable-length sliding windows and statistical methods to process original RSSI time series, amplifying the differences between dynamic events and static environments. Subsequently, z-score normalization is employed to enhance the comparability of the sensing effects for different dynamic events. Furthermore, by setting the adaptive threshold, the occurrence of dynamic event is sensed and the relevant information is marked on the original RSSI time series. In this study, the sensing performance of RSSI-WSDE was tested in indoor corridors and outdoor urban road environments. The wireless sensing of dynamic events, including walking, running, cycling, and driving, was conducted. The experimental results demonstrate that RSSI-WSDE can accurately sense the occurrence of dynamic events, marking the specific time and duration with millisecond-level precision. Moreover, RSSI-WSDE exhibits robust performance in wireless sensing of dynamic events in both indoor and outdoor environments.

Language: en