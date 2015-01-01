Abstract

The ability to make informed decisions in complex scenarios is crucial for intelligent automotive systems. Traditional expert rules and other methods often fall short in complex contexts. Recently, reinforcement learning has garnered significant attention due to its superior decision-making capabilities. However, there exists the phenomenon of inaccurate target network estimation, which limits its decision-making ability in complex scenarios. This paper mainly focuses on the study of the underestimation phenomenon, and proposes an end-to-end autonomous driving decision-making method based on an improved TD3 algorithm. This method employs a forward camera to capture data. By introducing a new critic network to form a triple-critic structure and combining it with the target maximization operation, the underestimation problem in the TD3 algorithm is solved. Subsequently, the multi-timestep averaging method is used to address the policy instability caused by the new single critic. In addition, this paper uses Carla platform to construct multi-vehicle unprotected left turn and congested lane-center driving scenarios and verifies the algorithm. The results demonstrate that our method surpasses baseline DDPG and TD3 algorithms in aspects such as convergence speed, estimation accuracy, and policy stability.

